Best Kentucky Sportsbook Promos And Sign-Up Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



The wait is finally over - online sports betting has finally come to Kentucky! September 28, 2023, marked the legalization of Kentucky sports betting online as a number of the country's top sportsbooks launched in the state for the first time. Below, we have compiled a list of the best Kentucky sportsbook promos and welcome bonuses for new customers who register after the official launch. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if First Bet Loses Caesars Sportsbook NDGET Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus Bets DraftKings No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus Bets

bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code

First up is an extremely enticing offer from bet365. With just a $1 qualifying wager on any sport, new bet365 members can receive $365 in bonus bets. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and place a first wager of at least $1 to be eligible for this thrilling sports betting promotion. You will then receive $365 in bonus bets to utilize after this wager settles, win or lose. In order to take advantage of this promotion, use the bet365 bonus code BETTINGCOM during the sign-up process. Prior to making a withdrawal on bonus bets, bet365 requires a 1x rollover.

GET BET365 BONUS CODE HERE

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code

BetMGM boasts a very attractive welcome bonus being offered to new customers in Kentucky. If their first wager loses, all new customers who sign up using the BetMGM promotion code NDBONUS can receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. To take advantage of this promotion, click the link to the sign-up page, enter NDBONUS when prompted, and make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your initial bet up to $1,500 next. You get to retain the winnings if it triumphs. Receive 100% of your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if it loses. These bets will become available after the outcome of your losing wager.

GET BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code

When you sign up and wager $50 at Caesars Sportsbook, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets when you use the promo code NDGET . Customers who place their first bet of $50 or more will earn a $50 bonus bet as part of this incentive, which is only available to new users. Then, for the following four weeks, users will receive a $50 bonus bet every Monday, for a total of $250 in bonus bets at the conclusion of the four-week period. A 1x rollover is also required for bonus bets before a possible withdrawal.

GET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PROMO CODE HERE

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

FanDuel is providing new users in Kentucky the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus bets by signing up after launch. In order to participate in this promotion, users must click the provided link, make a first deposit of at least $10, and then wager $5 on any sports market. Following completion of this, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Simple! This Kentucky sportsbook promotion is one of the strongest on the list and comes from a reputable, licensed sportsbook.

GET FANDUEL KENTUCKY PROMO CODE HERE

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

DraftKings has established itself as being quite successful in other states, and it is anticipated that Kentucky will follow suit. Users of the DraftKings promotion do not need to enter a promo code in order to qualify for their welcome bonus; sign up by clicking the supplied link and fill out the registration form. From there, customers may sign up and receive $200 in bonus bets by betting $5 or more on any sport. Users will immediately get $200 in bonus bets after placing this wager, which will be distributed as 8 x $25 bonus bets. This bonus also has a 1x rollover requirement.

GET DRAFTKINGS KENTUCKY PROMO CODE HERE

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect