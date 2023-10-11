European Green Deal About More Than Climate Change - Hanetf

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

HANetf Head of ETF Research Tom Bailey speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the thematic ETF provider announced that the European Green Deal UCITS ETF (EUGD) has surpassed $52 million AUM only two months after launch.

Bailey gives some background on the product, which was developed in collaboration with Societe Generale and which focuses on the EU's ambitious Green Deal initiative, which aims to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The ETF taps into four key policy areas: clean energy, sustainable transport, building renovation, and the circular economy. Bailey emphasises that while the ETF is European-focused, it includes companies from the UK and non-EU countries like Norway and Switzerland.

He believes that unlike previous energy transitions, the global push towards decarbonisation will be policy-led with the European Green Deal being a prime example. Despite potential political risks, Bailey remains optimistic about the ETF's future, saying that the European Green Deal is about more than climate change but is also wrapped up in the EU's geopolitical ambitions as well.

