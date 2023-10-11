News Direct Commemorates International Podcast Day ™

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Today, September 30th, is International Podcast Day TM, which News Direct is excited to celebrate, as it has recently entered into the exploding podcast space. The company views podcasting as integral to its continuing evolution as a multi-tiered, diversified content distribution and amplification platform.

It was only 12 days ago, on September 18th, that the firm announced the News Direct Podcast Channel , an innovative new product that harnesses the growing popularity and messaging impact of podcasts while leveraging the substantial SEO power of the newsdirect site.

International Podcast DayTM represents a celebration of the power of podcasting, and News Direct is marking the day with a blog about this not-so-new (the first podcast was in 2004), but suddenly hot communications format, titled The PR Podcast Comes of Age .

Gregg Castano , News Direct CEO and Founder, noted,“Podcasting has been around for 19 years, so its recent surge in popularity has been a surprising, but welcome, development as it relates to the Public Relations industry. This makes podcasting a natural next step in the evolution of our business model from an ultramodern newswire into a multichannel communications platform. International Podcast DayTM provides us with an ideal opportunity to highlight this newest addition to our product suite.”

News Direct is a technology-driven content distribution and amplification platform for PR, IR, corporate communications and marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, modernized user experience for newswire users that has reshaped the industry landscape. Additionally, the company has expanded its offerings to include an array of technology-enhanced message amplification tools ranging from sponsored content to podcasting products, all from one online destination.

News Direct

Gregg Castano

View source version on newsdirect