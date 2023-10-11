Betmgm Bonus Code: Claim $1,500 Broncos Vs Bears Bonus

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







In anticipation of the NFL game between the Broncos and the Bears, BetMGM is offering all new customers who sign up for the first time the chance to get $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. This is the perfect welcome offer for those who wish to bet on the NFL for the first time. And the perfect game to try it out on? Look no further than the Broncos vs Bears. This game takes place on Sunday, October 1st, at Soldier Field. Read below to find out more about this offer and this game!

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page .Create an account by filling in your personal info, such as your name, date of birth and address.

Create a unique username and password combination.Enter the promo code

Sign in and deposit at least $10.Place a bet worth up to $1,500 on the Broncos vs Bears game.

If your bet loses, enjoy 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets!

Also note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi, and New York are not eligible for a bonus.

Broncos vs Bears Preview

Soldier Field will host an all-important NFL clash between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears. The Broncos come into this one, having lost all three of their opening games of this NFL season, losing out to the Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins so far. Will they pick up their first win of the season against the Bears? The Bears are also coming into this one, losing three in three. Both teams desperately need a win to gain confidence and push on for the rest of the year. Who will come out on top?

Broncos vs Bears Odds

Broncos -3.5 (-105)

Bears +3.5 (-115)

Broncos (-165)

Bears (+140)

Over 45.5 (-105)

Under 45.5 (-115)

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGMfor Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect