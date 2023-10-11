Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 Chiefs Vs Jets Bonus

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







If you are an NFL and sports betting fan, this is the promo for you! FanDuel is offering all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a $1,000 second chance bet when they bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets. This game in the NFL will take place on Sunday, October 1, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Make sure to read on in order to learn more about this exceptional offer, how to claim it, and a preview of this huge NFL match coming up!

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page.Create an account by filling in your personal info, such as your name, date of birth, and home address.

Create a unique username and password combination.Enter the promo code

Sign in and deposit a minimum of $10.Place your first bet worth up to $1,000 on the Chiefs vs Jets.

If the bet loses, receive 100% of your stake up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Chiefs vs Jets Preview

The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will set the setting for the Kansas City Chiefs' head-to-head clash against the NY Jets. this game will take place on Sunday, October 1. The Chiefs come into this one having won their previous two games against the Jaguars and the Bears, respectively. With two wins from their first three, the Chiefs will look to continue this form against the Jets. The Jets, on the other hand, are winless in their last two games, having lost out to the Dallas Cowboys and the NE Patriots. They will surely be looking to kick on and grab themselves a victory against the Chiefs. Who will come out on top in this clash?

Chiefs vs Jets Odds

Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

Jets +9.5 (-110)

Chiefs (- 455)

Jets ( +345)

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Which states is Caesars Sportsbook legal in?

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? CO, IL, MD, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's New Orleans), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelpor WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; MI: Call 1-800-270-7117.

