Fanduel Promo Code: Bet $5 On Ravens Vs Browns, Get $200

New players who sign up for the FanDuel site for the first time will instantly be eligible for a welcome offer consisting of $200 in bonus bets when they place a qualifying bet of $5 on the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. This game will be hosted at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday, October 1st. Read on to learn more about this game and how to claim the FanDuel welcome offer!

How to claim the FanDuel Promo CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page .Create an account by providing personal information when prompted.

Create a unique username and password combination.Sign in and deposit a minimum of $10.

Place your first bet worth $5 on the Ravens vs Browns.Claim $200 in bonus bets once the bet has settled!

Ravens vs Browns Preview

On October 1st, the Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in what is sure to be a closely-fought contest in the NFL. The Browns are coming off the back of 2 wins out of three at the start of their NFL season, most recently beating the Titans comfortably 27-3. The Ravens also boast two wins in their first three games this season. However, their most recent game was a 22-19 loss to the Colts, from which they will surely be looking to bounce back. Who will come on top in this highly-anticipated clash?

Ravens vs Browns Odds

Spread

Ravens +1.5 (-110)

Browns - 1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens (+108)

Browns (-126)

Total Points

Over 42.5 (-110)

Under 42.5 (-110)

Which states is FanDuel legal in?

FanDuel is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinemaor call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp(KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit (WV).

