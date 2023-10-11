Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus For Cardinals Vs 49Ers

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







New players who sign up for the bet365 site for the first time will receive a welcome bonus of $365 worth of bonus bets when they place a $1 qualifying bet. This brilliant offer is among the best in the industry and is bound to entice a few new players to join one of the best and most popular betting sites in the entire world. The perfect opportunity to claim this offer is for the Cardinals vs 49ers game taking place on Sunday, October 1st, at Levi's Stadium. Read on to find out more!

How to claim the bet365 Bonus CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page .Create an account by filling in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth and home address.

Create a unique username and password combination.Sign in and deposit at least $5.

Place your first bet worth $1.Claim your $365 worth of bonus bets once the qualifying bet settles.

Enjoy! Cardinals vs 49ers Preview

On Sunday, October 1st, at Levi's Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals will face off against the San Fransisco 49ers in what is bound to be an epic spectacle. The Cardinals are coming into this game off the back of their first win of the season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16, having previously lost their first two games of the season. They will surely be looking to continue their form in this game. The 49ers have yet to be beaten this year, having won three games from three this season. They have so far seen off the likes of the Steelers, Rams, and Giants. Will they continue their 100% record?

Cardinals vs 49ers Odds

Cardinals +14 (-110)

49ers -14 (-110)

Cardinals (+600)

49ers (-900)

Over 44 (-110)

Under 44 (-110)

Which states is bet365 legal in?

bet365 is legal in each of the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia.



Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

Place qualifying bets of $1 or more to get $365 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards releasing your Bonus Bets.

Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count:



Must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.



Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market/fixture combination (either pre-game or Live In Game) will count towards the settled bets requirement.



Where a bet has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active wager will count.



Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, only the new wager on the new bet will count.

Fully Cashed Out, event-specific Bonus Bets placed by selecting 'Use Bonus Bet' from the bet slip, Live In Game bets which are settled as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Your Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns. Any returns from Bonus Bets placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details. Your Bonus Bets will be forfeit and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

