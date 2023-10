Ameramex International Announces Orders Totaling $1 Million

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $1 million.

The multiple equipment orders are expected to be shipped by the end of the fourth quarter to customers in the Midwest and West Coast.

The orders were for the following equipment:

Caterpillar 938H Wheel Loader

Caterpillar 325 Excavator

Caterpillar D8R Crawler Tractor

A crawler tractor is a machine that operates on a set of tracks instead of tires. Commonly called bulldozers or cats from the brand name Caterpillar, these multipurpose vehicles can traverse the most treacherous terrain without getting stuck. The tracks allow the tractor to exert less weight on the ground than a comparable-sized wheeled tractor. This allows the crawler tractor to be used in conditions where a wheeled vehicle cannot be used .

ASV RT40

The ASV RT-40 compact track loader is engineered to deliver minimal ground pressure while topping out at 7.1MPH and reaching an impressive 8.4-foot lift height. The machine's frame allows for a 10.8-inch ground clearance thoroughly outperforming any walk-behind or stand-on loader when it comes to traveling obstructed terrain.

Kenworth T370 Vac Truck

A vacuum truck is a truck that has a pump and a tank. The pump is designed to pneumatically suck liquids, sludges, slurries, or the like from a location (often underground) into the tank of the truck. The objective is to enable the transport of the liquid material via road to another location. Vacuum trucks transport the collected material to a treatment or disposal site, for example a sewage treatment plant.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Industry's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

McCloud Communications LLC

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

View source version on newsdirect