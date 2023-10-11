Terra Classic To Stop Minting USTC, An Ethereum Whale Invests $4M In Chainlink, Borroe.Finance Rises 50%

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Terra Classic plans to get $USTC back to its dollar peg . Now, analysts speculate on the difficulty of executing that. Elsewhere, Chainlink's recent partnerships in Australia could be behind the recent $4 million $LINK purchase .
Yet, Borroe.Finance's ($ROE) approach to revenue financing is stealing the spotlight. Some analysts say $ROE's recent 50% growth could make it one of the top crypto coins . Are these projections realistic? Let's discuss.
Terra Classic ($USTC) Votes on Game-changing Proposal
On September 25, 2023, Terra Classic's community voted on a proposal to push $USTC back to its $1 peg. $USTC lost its dollar peg after Terra's collapse in May 2022. The proposal will halt all minting and reminting of $USTC. The conversion of xUST to $USTC would also cease.
Terra, now Terra Classic, was one of the largest stablecoin issuers until its famous collapse in May 2022. Its collapse followed $USTC's de-pegging, which then caused Terra to lose over $60 billion .
If Terra Classic's plans are successful, $USTC will gain increased adoption once it reaches $1 again. $USTC's recovery could also make Terra Classic one of the top DeFi projects again.
Whale Invests $4 Million in $LINK After Chainlink's Tokenization Partnership
On September 23, 2023, LookOnChain revealed that an Ethereum whale had purchased $4 million worth of $LINK tokens. The purchase mirrors Chainlink's ($LINK) rising whale activity in the past few weeks.
Furthermore, it follows Chainlink's recent partnership with a major Australian bank to collaborate on a tokenization program. Chainlink also announced a partnership with Coin98 Labs to expand DeFi services in Southeast Asia.
The rise in Chainlink's whale activity comes as $LINK has sharply risen despite the current bear market. $LINK was trading at $5.93 on September 1. By September 25, it had risen by 26.1% to $7.48, two days after Chainlink's $4 million whale activity. And one week later LINK stands at $7.78
Moreover, Chainlink ($LINK) is looking to expand its services outside America and Europe. The partnership with Coin98 Labs will boost Chainlink's ($LINK) DeFi user count in Asia.
Some analysts say $LINK's rise is due to Chainlink's growing collaborations. These analysts conclude that $LINK could rise to $8.76 when the market recovers from its bearishness.
Borroe.Finance ($ROE): Upgrading Invoice Finance Via Artificial Intelligence
Borroe.Finance is a blockchain-based solution to the problem of inadequate funding avenues for Web 3.0 firms. Built on Polygon, Borroe.Finance is a community marketplace for the smooth disbursement of timely loans . The platform provides funding for its users by allowing them to sell off their future earnings on its marketplace.
Borroe.Finance ($ROE) uses blockchain technology to grant wider visibility to loan requests on its platform. This ensures that companies have a higher chance of getting their loan requests approved. Furthermore, Borroe.Finance is an easy way for users to invest in low-risk opportunities with high profit margins.
Each Borroe.Finance ($ROE) member is entitled to low costs , instant funding , and special marketplace rewards . Furthermore, members can access on and off-ramp crypto and fiat payment solutions.
With its unique services and strong market projections, Borroe.Finance could easily become one of the best DeFi crypto projects. $ROE is already in Stage 2 of its presale, costing $0.0150. It has already grown by 50% from its initial price of $0.0100.
By Stage 3 of its presale, $ROE would have risen by 33.3% to reach $0.0200.
And it doesn't end there. Projections highlight $0.0400 as the final price for the presale, meaning current buyers will benefit from 167% ROI . This surge far exceeds the numbers of Terra Classic and even the popular Chainlink for 2023.
