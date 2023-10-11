New Generation Of ASIC Miners Released By ASICRUN

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ASICRUN has just announced the release of its new generation of Crypto ASIC miners, AR1 Miner, AR2 Miner, and EliteAR Miner. This advanced range of hardware is capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin/Doge, or Dash with high hash rate and nominal power consumptions.

AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s

AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s

Power Consumption: AR1 Miner: 650 W, AR2 Miner: 1300 W, and EliteAR Miner: 2800 W

Plug and Play

While designing their mining rigs, ASICRUN focused heavily on delivering hardware that can be used by all crypto enthusiasts, regardless of their prior experience of crypto mining. In spite of their high computational powers, AR1 Miner, AR 2 Miner, and EliteAR Miner are extremely easy to use. All these products are delivered preconfigured, allowing users to start mining right away just by plugging them into a power socket. Also, these miners have minimum system requirements, which can be particularly useful for common people looking to start building an alternative source of earning via crypto mining.

Delivery & Customs

The three mining rigs from ASICRUN can be ordered from anywhere across the globe with a delivery time of just 7 working days. To make crypto mining more profitable for its customers, the company covers the delivery and custom fees entirely. Comprehensive product warranty is available on all products, covering all types of software or hardware related problems.

“Our new generation of mining rigs is the result of years of research and development and we are now ready to take our pursuit of higher computing power, better power efficiency, superior user experience, and optimal cost effectiveness to a whole new level,” said Matias Kotila, Chief Technology Officer from ASICRUN .“We are confident that these products will help us fulfill our mission of supporting the global crypto community with superior products, solutions, and services.”

About Us: ASICRUN is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong with multiple offices across the globe. Led by a team of noted industry experts, the company is dedicated to improving the cryptocurrency mining space by leveraging the unique capabilities of the latest ASIC technology.

David Warner

