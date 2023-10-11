Terra Uranium In Advanced JV Talks For Core Projects

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) chair Andrew Vigar tells Proactive the company is in advanced discussions with potential large JV farm-in & joint development partners on its core projects to drill this winter. T92's core projects - HawkRock, Pasfield and Parker - have now been advanced from conceptual to drill-ready targets. He says the Pasfield and Parker projects have seven targets each and HawkRock has four. The company is now actively seeking partners to test these tier 1 targets whilst continuously evaluating new opportunities.

“The core projects in the revitalised Cable Bay Shear Zone have been moved from concept based on old data to 24 drill- ready targets based on the latest science. The Company has achieved in just 12 months of work to the highest standards what should have taken 2 years or more. The next steps will be exciting indeed”.

About Terra Uranium

Terra Uranium Limited is a mineral exploration company strategically positioned in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, a premium uranium province hosting the world's largest and highest-grade uranium deposits. Canada is a politically stable jurisdiction with established access to global markets. Using the very best people available and leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Basin's structures and deposits we are targeting major discoveries under cover that are close to existing production infrastructure. We have a philosophy of doing as much as possible internally and working closely with the local communities. The Company is led by a Board and Management with considerable experience in Uranium. Our dedicated exploration team is based locally in Saskatoon, Canada.

