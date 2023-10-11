Libertine's Recent Development Work "Feeding Into" Its Confidence

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Libertine Holdings PLC (AIM:LIB) chief executive Sam Cockerill speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the linear generator technology developer released its full year results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023.

Cockerill gives a brief overview of the results before moving on to discuss how the business has been performing since, highlighting its current focus on developing its technology and selling it into the market. The company revealed in its results statement that in the absence of further revenues, it would expect to remain solvent through to May 2024. Cockerill therefore provides some detail about the commercial discussions currently underway and expresses confidence in the work being done at the company's facilities in Sheffield. He says all of the hard work currently underway on product development "feeds into our confidence about the commercial viability and the revenue potential of our technology."

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect