Israel-Palestine conflict blamed on Washington

(MENAFN) The management of United States Leader, Joe Biden, along with tens of years of unsuccessful American rules choices in West Asia, prepared the situation for the eruption of the catastrophic ferocity we witness today in Palestine as well as Israel. By sidelining the Palestinian case for statehood and instead look for a monumental normalization agreement amid Israel as well as Saudi Arabia, Washington also disregarded its own domestic tactic.



In the early on Saturday morning, the weaponized wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, started an unprecedented army mission towards Israel.



Scenes immediately circled social media of Palestinian soldiers shooting down Israelis in towns like Ashkelon, exploding army automobiles, also murdering as well as captivating hundreds of Israeli fighters.



It was an abrupt aggressive the likes of which hadn’t been witnessed in more than five decades. It also symbolized a massive failure for the Israeli administration, army, as well as intelligence also safety facilities, pushing the Premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, to announce conflict on the Gaza Strip.



