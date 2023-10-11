Israel-Palestinian conflict sends shockwaves across globe

(MENAFN) The recent Israel-Palestinian conflict has sent shockwaves across the globe, with foreign governments striving to assess the status of their citizens who may be casualties, missing, or in need of medical assistance or repatriation. Several countries have also expressed their willingness to mediate in order to halt the ongoing violence, which has already claimed the lives of at least 1,900 individuals, as reported by authorities from both sides. Regrettably, this death toll is expected to rise as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, prompting Palestinians to seek refuge in UN shelters. The conflict, which began on Saturday, has now entered its fifth day (as of October 11).



Israel has made a resolute commitment to intensify its response to an attack initiated by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, by launching a ground offensive. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, addressing soldiers near the Gaza border, emphasized that significant changes were on the horizon, stating that what was in Gaza would no longer be the same. He assured that the offensive, initially executed through aerial operations, would further progress to ground forces, as they have been in control of the area since Day 2 and are actively engaged in intensifying their efforts.



Khaled Meshaal, the former chief of Hamas, has issued a call for protests across the Arab world in solidarity with the Palestinian cause on an upcoming Friday. In a recorded statement, he urged people to gather in public squares and streets to demonstrate support for the Palestinians during what he referred to as the "Friday of Al Aqsa Flood." Meshaal, currently leading Hamas's diaspora office, aims to galvanize widespread support for the Palestinian struggle through these protests.



It has been reported that the death toll on the Israeli side has increased to more than 1,200 individuals in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This updated figure was provided by an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, who pointed out that the majority of the casualties were civilians.

