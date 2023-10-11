Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 11 October 2023


10/11/2023 4:47:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV 800 800 3.520 100 % 99,5232
98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I 3,500 1,000
 3.465 100 % 98.6704
Total 4,300 1,800

The sale will settle 13 October 2023.




