The Farm At San Benito Spearheads Halal And Wellness Tourism In The Philippines

Guests can enjoy the freshness of being in lush greenery and nature at The Farm

The Miss Universe Queens enjoy a much-required immersive healing and restorative wellness experience at The Farm, before the final Miss Universe 2023 pageant in November 2023

The Farm at San Benito and Department of Tourism show their commitment towards making the Philippines more inclusive to Muslim travellers by embracing Halal Tourism Practices, and inviting the Miss Universe Queens from Muslim Priority Countries

Multi-awarded eco-luxury wellness resort The Farm at San Benito champions Halal Tourism in the Philippines, & hosts Miss Universe Queens Bahrain, Pakistan Egypt

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Farm at San Benito Spearheads Halal and Wellness Tourism in the PhilippinesMulti-awarded eco-luxury medical wellness resort The Farm at San Benito takes the lead in championing Halal Tourism in the Philippines. Aligned with the Halal Tourism Campaign initiated by the Philippines, Department of Tourism, and the country's recent win of“Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination', The Farm is committed to providing an enriching and authentic experience for Muslim travelers. In a bid to create global awareness of the campaign, the wellness sanctuary hosted Miss Universe 2023 Queens from Arab and Muslim-priority countries - Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub, Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin and Miss Universe Egypt Mohra Tantawy.The Miss Universe Queens spent a few days at The Farm at San Benito, escaping from the urban hustle, readying themselves for the final pageant event set to be held in November 2023. Located in Batangas, just a 90-minute drive south of Manila, The Farm spans across a lush 52-hectare (or 128 acres) of expanse lush green environment with fresh air and positive, life-giving energy radiating around the property.Guests at The Farm enjoy a transformative journey towards optimal health. Medically supervised health and wellness programs offer a comprehensive approach, encompassing detoxification, stress management, nutrition counseling, and much more. The resort offers a world-class vegan and plant-based food offering - locally sourced with the freshest ingredients, and mindfulness activities that promote a profound sense of inner peace and calm, beckoning those seeking a respite for the mind, body, and soul.In its unwavering commitment to inclusivity, The Farm has successfully received its Halal Certification for its“ALIVE!” vegan restaurant. This crucial step is a testament to the resort's dedication to providing a secure and welcoming environment for Muslim travelers.“The Halal tourism market is expected to reach 341.4 billion globally by 2030. At The Farm, we invite our guests to connect with nature, eat clean, participate in meditative activities, yoga, stroll among trees and peacocks, breathe in fresh mountain air, and mainly feel one with nature and feel at home. The Halal certification and practices will be a valuable asset and will go a long way in creating a holistic experience for our guests,” says the resort's General Manager, Preet Inder Singh.The Farm at San Benito invites discerning travelers, both domestic and international, to embark on a holistic journey that transcends conventional tourism. As the resort forges ahead in embracing Halal and Wellness Tourism, it invites all seekers of well-being to experience the epitome of authentic, serene, and inclusive hospitality.Visit .###Download hi-res photos hereABOUT THE FARMA Global Leader in Holistic Medical WellnessThe Farm at San Benito-a proud member of CG Hospitality, is an eco-luxury, holistic, medical wellness resort located in Lipa City, Batangas, which is a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 52 hectares of lush green environment with a stunning view of the majestic Malarayat mountains, pure fresh air and refreshing life-giving energy radiating around the property.The Farm has been honored with over 100 prestigious international awards including“Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” from SENSES Germany which made its mark as one of the leading medical wellness destinations in the world.Guests visit for a large number of reasons-from well-being and rejuvenation to deeper health issues. The Farm offers natural and holistic medically supervised health programs that address some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today's society, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic pain, hormonal imbalance, as well as anxiety, stress, and depression. Programs are carefully planned and conducted by internationally trained integrative medicine doctors specializing in Preventive Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, Functional Medicine, Naturopathic Medicine, and Holistic Medicine supported by a team of licensed health professionals from nurses, spa therapists, nutritionists, living food chefs, fitness coaches, and yoga teachers.The Farm's healing journey is focused around five pillars: Diagnose, Cleanse, Nourish, Repair, and Sustain. The aim is to help the guests' bodies return to their ideal balanced state and achieve holistic optimum wellness using five key healing components: holistic integrative medical services; nurturing spa and hydrotherapy water wellness; plant-based, wholefood, wellness cuisine; mindful movement and functional fitness; and healing environment and exceptional heartfelt service and genuine care provided by Filipinos.With 60 exclusive suites and villas, a well-maintained property, world-class service, and the Filipinos' nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience.SIGNATURE HEALTH OPTIMIZATION PROGRAMSMedically supervised, results driven all-inclusive health retreats: Holistic Detox Cleanse . Immune Support . Frequent Flyer Wellbeing . Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Heart Health . Holistic Cancer Care . Sleep Recovery . Post-Natal Wellness . Fertility Program . Smoking Cessation . Yoga & Raw Food Retreat . Menopause Retreat . Pain Management . Mental Health . Integrative Addiction Recovery . Beauty & Longevity . Athlete & Pro-Fitness . Senior Wellness and moreFor more information, visitInstagram/Fb: @thefarmatsanbenitoMobile/WhatsApp: +63 918 884 8080; +63 917 572 2325; +63 917 572 2977;24/7 hotline: +63 917 572 2222Email:Media Contacts:DELNA MISTRY ANANDDirector PRDubai, UAEEmail:JENNIFER SANVICTORESGlobal Head of Sales, Marketing & Communications– The Farm at San Benito & CG HospitalityMobile/WhatsApp: (+63) 917 572 2318Email:KATHY SOLISDirector for Marketing & PRMobile/WhatsApp: (+63) 917 858 9727Email:

