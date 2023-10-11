Clouddefense.AI Launches Groundbreaking Open-Source Project Dedicated To Falco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense, a leading cybersecurity company ( ), proudly announces a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to bolstering cybersecurity measures and empowering the global community. Today, we are excited to unveil our inaugural open-source project, dedicated to Falco, marking a significant advancement in countering emerging cyber threats.



In our relentless pursuit of a safer digital world, CloudDefense has extendedMITRE ATT&CK detection. We have introduced 20 new rules designed to enhance MITRE ATT&CK Detection, providing enterprises with a more robust security framework. These rules fortify the security of Kubernetes and workloads, ensuring protection against the evolving landscape of malware threats.



Key Highlights:



Expanded Detection: The incorporation of an additional 20 rules into the pre-existing Falco rule set, specifically pertaining to MITRE ATT&CK detection, serves to significantly enhance our capability to proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats effectively.



Enhanced Security: Our rules are specially designed to bolster the security of Kubernetes and workloads, safeguarding against emerging malware threats and vulnerabilities.



Mission Advancement: This milestone underscores CloudDefense's dedication to advancing its mission of creating a safer digital world for all.



Not only Falco rules for MITRE ATT&CK detection but also we have developed Python Attack scripts to emulate particular MITRE ATT&CK behavior. This initiative helps the community gain a deep understanding of the system changes that occur during a particular attack.



Under this initiative to educate the community on how to write Falco rules for MITRE ATT&CK detection, we have written educational blogs and published them on Falco's official blog, accessible "here." Our blogs related to tracing system calls using eBPF are also contributing to the Falco community's deep understanding of Falco's powerful eBPF driver and its uses. You can explore these blogs Blog 1 and Blog 2 for more information.



"For CloudDefense, cybersecurity isn't just about protecting data; it's about safeguarding the trust that individuals and organizations place in the digital realm. Our commitment to open-source initiatives like Falco and Kubernetes reflects our unwavering belief in collective responsibility. In a world where digital threats evolve ceaselessly, collaboration is our strongest defense. Together, we're not only building a safer online environment but also fostering a sense of shared security that transcends boundaries and empowers us all," said Anshu Bansal, CEO, CloudDefense.



Collaboration is at the heart of CloudDefense's values, and our commitment to the cybersecurity community is unwavering. By actively contributing to Kubernetes and Falco, two of the world's largest open-source initiatives, we are equipping enterprises with the tools and knowledge necessary to defend against evolving threats. Our strategic partnership with the CNCF foundation further solidifies our resolve to enhance these platforms' resilience against cyber threats.



CloudDefense remains committed to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity and looks forward to collaborating with the global community to make the internet safer for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates and join us in our mission to fortify the digital world against cyber threats.



Media Contact:

Natasha Bahia

Email :

Natasha Bahia

CloudDefense



