IMF increases GPD gain prediction by some 50 percent

(MENAFN) The World Economic Outlook report, which was released on Tuesday, contains updated growth projections for the Russian economy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again upped for 2023.



The IMF revised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth this year from 1.5 percent in July to 2.2 percent in April. This is a significant improvement from the previous forecast of 0.7 percent.



“The rise in growth reflects a substantial fiscal stimulus, strong investment, and resilient consumption in the context of a tight labor market,” the IMF declared.



The GDP is predicted by the Russian Economy Ministry to grow by 2.8 percent this year. This comes after a 2.1 percent decline in 2022 as a result of broad international sanctions that essentially barred Moscow from accessing Western markets and stopped its export of energy.



The Russian central bank has projected that the country's economy will grow by 1.5–2.5 percent this year, which is quite close to the upper estimate established by the IMF.

