Travel Industry Experts From India Participated In International Event For MICE Tourism In Moscow

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India A large-scale international event in the field of business tourism Meet Global MICE Congress took place in Moscow from 6 to 8 October. It brought together more than 300 representatives of the travel industry from 14 countries, including India, China, and the countries of the Middle East and South-East Asia. The event became one of the key platforms for communication between representatives of the MICE industry.



Representatives from the travel industry at the Meet Global MICE Congress, Moscow





The conference included numerous business events of various formats: business sessions, discussions, debates, and B2B negotiations. Participants discussed the key factors cities should focus on to appeal to business tourists, the priorities for this specific group of travellers, and the potential growth opportunities within the industry.





The development of business tourism is important for Moscow as business travellers account for one-fifth of all tourist traffic to the capital. Indian tourists rank third in the number of business travellers from outside the CIS countries.





“Moscow serves as a thriving business hub equipped with all the necessary infrastructure to host international business events. In the first half of 2023, two million business tourists visited the capital - this is 10 per cent more than that in the same period last year. The segment of business travel has not only fully recovered to pre-COVID levels, but has also surpassed them,” stated Evgeny Kozlov , Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.





The city is concurrently implementing multiple initiatives aimed at enhancing its appeal to tourists. The Moscow City Tourism Committee places considerable emphasis on business tourism, collaborating with travel agencies to establish a consistent and substantial influx of tourists to the city.





“I've been to Moscow many times before, and I can say that in recent years, Moscow has taken its level of hospitality to a new level as I see a lot of development taking place. The city has changed in many areas: digital innovation, technology, gastronomy, and infrastructure. The capital of Russia offers excellent opportunities and high-quality tourist products for both business and leisure travellers from India. Moreover, Moscow is a very safe city that ensures worry-free stay for all,” said Ashis K. Das, Representative of Wanderers Leisure Travels Pvt. Ltd.





Moscow presents a wide range of services capable of fulfilling the diverse requirements of business travellers. In addition, the capital offers a well-developed congress and exhibition infrastructure. There are at least 30 venues for large congresses, exhibitions, and business events in the city, which can accommodate more than 40,000 people. Moscow boasts a diverse array of amenities, including over 1,900 hotels and 18,500 cafes and restaurants spanning various segments. Moreover, the city has thoughtfully provided English signage at key locations to ensure the utmost comfort and convenience for its guests.





This August Russia launched e-visas for citizens of 55 countries, including India. Based on data from the first month alone, over 30,000 tourists have availed of this service. The validity period of an e-visa is 60 days from the date of its issuance. It allows a tourist to stay in Russia for 16 days. An e-visa has several advantages over a traditional visa. To obtain it, you do not need to go to consulates or embassies, and the only documents required are a digital photograph of your face and a scan of your passport data page.