Khabib Nurmagomedov expresses solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former Russian MMA fighter who was the first Muslim to win a UFC title, recently expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



On Monday, the Dagestan-born former lightweight champion used his Instagram platform with 35 million followers to share a post featuring a prayer invoking Allah's protection for those who are unable to defend themselves.



The post included emojis representing raised open palms, a significant Islamic gesture of supplication, as well as the Palestinian flag and a heart, but it did not contain any additional written content.



Another prominent Russian MMA figure, Khamzat Chimaev, originally from the Chechen Republic and currently based in Sweden, also reportedly conveyed his support for Palestine through a graphic message.



This image, as reported by Russian media, depicted the outline of Palestinian territory along with the Palestinian flag and an illustration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Old Jerusalem.

