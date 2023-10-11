Saudi Arabia shows strong backing for Palestine

(MENAFN) In a phone conversation with Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed his country’s support for the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinian people, according to a Saudi-based news agency.



Per the Saudi Gazette, the crown prince stated that the safety and prosperity of the Middle East are at risk due to the recent upheaval in Gaza, which resulted from an unannounced assault on Israel by the militant Hamas group over the weekend.



In addition to pursuing a "swift end" to the hostilities, bin Salman stated that the kingdom intends to make "proactive efforts" and work with local and global powers to halt the war between Israel and Hamas from spreading to other regions in the Middle East.



He insisted that Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinians in their quest for a “dignified life... [the] realization of their hopes and aspirations” along with a “lasting peace,” according to the Saudi Gazette. He also underlined the significance of humanitarian law and abstaining from attacking citizens.

