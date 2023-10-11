US officially identifies Niger’s takeover as ‘coup’

(MENAFN) Washington has formally referred to the new military government in Niger's takeover in July as a "coup d'état," which restricts US cooperation with the West African nation. According to a US-based news organization, US President Joe Biden's administration had been hesitant to take this action for months because of the potential policy ramifications.



The State Department announced on Tuesday that the US will now be "suspending most US assistance to the government of Niger." In August, Washington had already put a halt to aid to Niger totaling over $200 million USD. The USD 302 million Niger Regional Transportation Compact project and other related operations are now to be put on hold until further notice.



The news agency claims that trade as well as agricultural support worth about USD442 million would also be discontinued.



“Life-saving humanitarian, food, and health assistance to benefit the people of Niger” is going to carry on, the State Department declared, pointing out that Washington aims to work with “regional governments” in West Africa, involving those in Niger, in order to “advance shared interests.”

