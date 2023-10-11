EU official threatens to take action against Musk if he allows "terrorist content" on X

(MENAFN) Demanding a crackdown on "disinformation" on X (previously Twitter), a top EU official threatened to take action against site owner Elon Musk if he permits "terrorist content" to spread on his platform.



The "very precise obligations" outlined under the EU's internet regulatory legislation were reminded to Musk by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton in a "urgent letter" sent to him on Tuesday. He called for tighter implementation of X, citing a flood of fabricated reports about continuous hostilities between radical Palestinians and Israeli forces.



“Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, we have indications that your platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU,” he declared, continuing that when X gets “notices of illegal content,” it should “be timely, diligent and objective in taking action and removing the relevant content.”



Breton stated that "public media and civil society organizations" had reported numerous cases of "fake and manipulated images," which include "repurposed" photos from unrelated conflicts and "footage that actually originated from video games," even though he could not provide any instances of "violent and terrorist content" that was being shared on the site.

MENAFN11102023000045015839ID1107223800