Trump sues Christopher Steele for his Russian-related ‘dossier’

(MENAFN) Previous US Leader Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against retired spy Christopher Steele in a British court, claiming that his 'dossier', which asserted that the Republican politician had connections to Russia in 2016, violated UK data protection laws.



Attorneys for the 45th US president claim that Steele caused "personal and reputational damage and distress" to Trump while his business, Orbis Business Intelligence, broke British law.



The lawyers for Trump claimed in a filing last month that Steele had presented his claims in a "sensationalist manner" intended to "cause tremendous embarrassment" to his target, and that Trump was "compelled to explain to his family, friends, and colleagues that the embarrassing allegations about his private life were untrue."



The action was mentioned in a Tuesday article by a US-based news agency, which mentioned that judge Matthew Nicklin of the High Court is going to begin hearing arguments on October 16 as well.

