Palestine says Israel uses banned arms in its attacks on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry alleged that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had employed white phosphorus munitions in its attacks on Gaza. The ministry made this claim in a social media post and also shared a video illustrating the aftermath of a purported strike using this incendiary weapon.



While white phosphorus munitions are not prohibited by international law, their usage is subject to strict regulations. The 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons specifies that these munitions should not be deployed in densely populated areas due to the potential danger they pose to civilians.



A video released by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry on X (formerly Twitter) reveals a large, desolate area adjacent to buildings, covered with numerous small, flare-like objects that are still burning and emitting thick white smoke. The footage does not show any recent damage to nearby structures or casualties.



The ministry says in a description accompanying the video that "the Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza."

