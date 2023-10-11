US stocks market ends Tuesday with positive gains

(MENAFN) In the US stock market, major indices wrapped up Tuesday on a positive note.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 134 points, marking a 0.4 percent increase and closing at 33,739, while the S&P 500 added 22 points, or 0.52 percent, concluding the day at 4,358.



The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, climbing 78 points, equivalent to a 0.58 percent rise, to end the session at 13,562.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, experienced a 3.8 percent drop, settling at 17.03. On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury yield witnessed a 2.4 percent increase, reaching 4.653 percent.



The US dollar index weakened by 0.3 percent, coming in at 105.77, while the euro strengthened, gaining 0.38 percent against the greenback to reach USD1.0605.



However, the picture was different in the precious metals market, where both gold and silver moved into negative territory. Gold experienced a slight decrease of 0.06 percent, bringing its value to USD1,866 per ounce, while silver saw a 0.27 percent decline, settling at USD21.83.



On the commodities front, oil prices faced a decline of approximately 0.6 percent. The global benchmark, Brent crude, was priced at USD87.58 per barrel, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, closed the day at USD85.79.

