Turkey, Austria agree on improving relations between both nations

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkey and Austria have reached an agreement on boosting ties between both countries.



"We have a common will to further develop our relations," Erdogan stated at a press meeting with Karl Nehammer, Austria’s Chancellor, in the Turkish capital of Ankara.



According to Erdogan, the visit by the Austrian chancellor marks a historic event, and it's the first of its kind since 2001.



Referring to the battle against terrorism, Erdogan noted: "International cooperation and common will are essential in the fight against terrorism. We expect closer cooperation from Austria on this matter."



Regarding Turkey's EU membership process, Erdogan emphasized that it is widely acknowledged that Turkey is committed to earnestly advancing its relations with the European Union.



"The integration of Europe will be completed only with Türkiye's full membership in the union. We will not accept any alternative but full membership," he emphasized.



Turkey submitted its application for EU membership in 1987 and has held the status of a candidate country since 1999.

