Citrus Gummies Market Set To Grow To $329.9 Million By 2033 With A Robust CAGR Of 5.02%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Gummies Market, By Nature, By sales channel, By packaging,, and by Region - Global Forecast To 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global citrus gummies market size was USD 192.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach at U$D 329.9 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.
Increasing health awareness is one of the factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in the incidence of communicable diseases is expected to fuel market growth. However, Citrus gummies' ability to be distributed may be limited by elements including retail shelf space and the availability of distribution networks. This may restrict the supply of products and hinder the market growth.
Increasing health awareness is expected to fuel the market. Consumers who are concerned about their health often choose citrus gummies as they believe they provide a variety of health advantages, including vitamins and minerals derived from citrus fruits. In addition, many citrus gummies are produced using natural ingredients and do not include artificial flavours or colours, making them a desirable alternative for customers seeking better snack options.
The increase in the incidence of communicable diseases is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Citrus gummies are in high demand as a key component in enhancing metabolic health due to the rising occurrence of communicable diseases.
The need for medications and foods that boost immunity levels is greater than ever due to weaker immune systems. Citrus gummies are becoming more popular as a treatment choice for those with autoimmune diseases as they are simple to chew and have numerous benefits, such as a fantastic flavour, nutritional content, and simplicity of oral administration. For Instance, In March 2020 Olly introduced "Extra Strength Immunity Gummy," a citrus-flavoured gummy supplement with immune-supporting components including vitamin C, zinc, and others.
Companies Mentioned
Bayer AG Zanon viamec Pharmavite LLC Herbaland Naturals Inc. Nutranext LLc Olly Public Benefit Corporation Pfizers Inc The Honest Company Inc.
Segmentation: Citrus Gummies Market Report 2022 - 2033
By Nature (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
By Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
Retail Hypermarket/supermarket Convenience stores Online retail Modern Trade Pharmacies
By Packaging (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
Bottles & Jars Stand-up Pouches Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
Europe
Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
South Africa GCC Rest of MEA
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $192.5 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $329.9 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Citrus Gummies Market
Global Citrus Gummies Market Global Citrus Gummies Market Tags Citrus Fruit Citrus Gummies Citrus Gummy Packaging Packaging Technology Pouches Stand Up Pouches Sustainable Packaging
MENAFN11102023004107003653ID1107223790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.