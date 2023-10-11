Prince Harry, Meghan stress need for stricter social media content moderation

(MENAFN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to a panel discussion in New York City to emphasize the need for social media platforms to implement more effective content-moderation policies and make critical adjustments to applications that can have adverse effects on the mental health of young individuals. The couple's call to action came as they participated in a panel organized by their Archewell Foundation, during the second annual mental health awareness festival hosted by Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit organization.



Their remarks were particularly poignant as they had previously listened to panels featuring parents who had tragically lost their children due to mental health issues linked to social media usage. These bereaved parents shared their stories, shedding light on the profound impact of social media on the mental well-being of young people. Additionally, they spoke about the supportive community that the Archewell Foundation has fostered to enable discussions around these pressing concerns.



Prince Harry shared that their foundation had been actively connecting parents via Zoom over the past year, recognizing the importance of bringing together individuals who have endured similar tragedies related to social media's impact on youth mental health. This initiative serves as a platform for parents to share their experiences, challenges and find solace in a network of understanding and empathetic individuals, offering vital support during these difficult times.



In their advocacy for more robust content moderation and measures to counter the harmful influence of addictive apps on young people's mental health, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim to contribute to a healthier digital environment and facilitate dialogue around the impact of technology on mental well-being, especially for the younger generation.

