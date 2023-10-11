UAE leader allocates USD20 in humanitarian aid to Palestinian people

(MENAFN) In a significant and compassionate move, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has taken the initiative to allocate a substantial sum of USD20 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. This generous contribution signifies the United Arab Emirates' unwavering commitment to providing vital assistance to those in need during times of crisis.



The aid package will be disbursed through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), an organization dedicated to supporting Palestinian refugees in the region.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directive is in line with the UAE's established policy of swiftly responding to the pressing humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations across the globe. By extending this financial assistance to the Palestinian people, the UAE demonstrates its dedication to alleviating the suffering of those affected by conflict and adversity in the Middle East.



This substantial contribution to UNRWA aims to address the critical humanitarian requirements of Palestinian refugees and underscores the UAE's commitment to playing a vital role in supporting international efforts to provide aid and relief to those facing hardships.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107223761