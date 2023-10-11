Flash News: OKX Ventures Participates In REPUBLIK's US$6 Million Seed Funding Round

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for the day of October 11, 2023.



OKX Ventures Participates in REPUBLIK's US$6 Million Seed Funding Round

OKX Ventures is proud to announce that it has participated as one of the leading investors in the seed funding round of REPUBLIK , a global technology company building new ways for people to interact. The round has been concluded successfully with US$6 Million, together with other leading investors including 6th Man Ventures, Arcane Ventures, CMS Holdings, Comma3 Ventures, Define Ventures, Enjin, FBG Capital, HTX Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Oracles Investment Group, Signum Capital, Sora Ventures and UOB Venture Management.

REPUBLIK provides a suite of tools for creators to interact and get rewarded for their contributions in new ways, such as token-based reward systems, through the application of Web3 and blockchain technologies. It allows creators to unlock untapped opportunities that are traditionally out of reach on current social platforms.

With this investment, OKX Ventures aims to promote fair distribution of value across the ecosystem, and further empower projects and entrepreneurs with the potential to shape the future of the global blockchain industry.

The REPUBLIK App, currently in its beta version, is available on web, Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS at: