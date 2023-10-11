(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 OCTOBER 2023 AT 11.10

Eezy Plc: Dates for the second dividend payment

Eezy Plc's Annual General Meeting held on 13 April 2023 decided that for the year 2022, a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share be paid in two tranches. The first tranche of the dividend, EUR 0.10 per share, was paid on April 2023.

The second tranche of the dividend, EUR 0.05 per share, will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the company's shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, 19 October 2023. The dividends of this tranche will be paid on 26 October 2023.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO



tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913