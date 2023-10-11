ZIGRAM Wins The Best Risk Screening Technology Provider Of The Year, 2023 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abhishek Bali, Co-Founder & CEO, ZIGRAMGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZIGRAM , a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risks, is proud to be the recipient of the Best Risk Screening Technology Provider of the Year Award, 2023The award reinforces our commitment to providing effective scalable, risk-based SAAS solutions to meet the ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globeThe conference featured top exceptional CROs who shared their knowledge from years of experience. This event showcased proactive, productive, and innovative approaches to risk management frameworks, functions, and processes. It allowed the AML/CFT compliance community to delve into emerging trends and engage in meaningful conversations on AML and Regulatory Risk.The Summit acted as a forum for professionals, where they engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions, debates, and speaker sessions. Among other interesting sessions, Rahul Pagare, Co-Founder & CFO of ZIGRAM, spoke on“Transforming Risk – From KYC to KYX”, specifically addressing the shift from Know Your Customer to Know Your Everything (X) and it's evolving nature of risk.About UBS ForumsUBS Forums is a leading provider of content-driven, information-rich business conferences that provide unlimited opportunities for individual learning and commercial deal-making. By presenting a content-driven and rich business conference, UBS Forums believes in creating a plethora of chances. We deliver expertise through detailed webinars, case studies, and specialized research to keep you ahead of the competition. We have produced 500+ unique and specialized physical and virtual conferences in the past 4 years. We believe in business transformation and will always be a driving force behind it.About ZIGRAM:ZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk space. The organization offers advanced SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning systems, and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an 'Integrated RegTech Stack' - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.

Ninad Bhate

ZIGRAM DATA TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube