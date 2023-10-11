Subtonomy Has Been Awarded ISO 27001, The Internationally Gold Standard Certification For Information Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mikael af Ugglas, CISO Subtonomy

Subtonomy Demonstrates its Ongoing Commitment to Information Security with ISO 27001 Certification

- Mikael af UgglasSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SUBTONOMY, the world's leading telecoms technical customer support vendor, today reveals it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, evidencing a mature and trustworthy product, business operations and processes.With telecoms firms holding vast amounts of sensitive customer data, it's essential that leading telecoms SaaS vendors such as Subtonomy commit to keeping this data safe and secure as it's being processed by their systems. This is why Subtonomy is proud to announce it has been certified as compliant with ISO 27001, an internationally-recognized framework for data governance and security for organisations to measure themselves against and inform how they're protecting their data.ISO 27001 is regarded as the gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS) in the telecoms industry, and this achievement recognizes Subtonomy's unwavering commitment to protecting customer data, as well as its world-class standards of information security. The certification required Subtonomy to have a comprehensive framework of policies and controls to effectively manage the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. Certification proves that Subtonomy complies with risk management best practice and can protect the information it handles.Mikael af Ugglas, CISO at Subtonomy, says:“Subtonomy works with some of the biggest telecoms brands in the world, which together hold vast amounts of sensitive customer data. This ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for us, affirming our commitment to protecting the data we hold. With this certification, our customers can rest assured that we're processing their data in a highly secure fashion and that our solutions, business and processes adhere to the strictest information security standards. It also confirms that data security is central to our corporate culture and ingrained in all areas of our organization.”ISO 27001 certification involved Subtonomy undergoing a strict auditing process by Bureau Veritas, one of the world's leading certification bodies, to demonstrate its systematic and consistent approach to managing sensitive customer and company information. The assessment included a comprehensive evaluation of the company's information security practices, including risk management, incident response, business continuity, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.The certified ISMS includes product development, support and commercial processes, offices and business organization for Subtonomy's technical customer support, service assurance, and lawful extraction of data. In the latter case, Subtonomy helps telecoms service providers balance the requirement of complying with legal mandates and court orders for data extraction by emergency services and police forces with their duty to protect the data and privacy of customers.*****ENDS*****ABOUT SUBTONOMYAs the only telecoms vendor dedicated to technical customer support, Subtonomy isn't just a solution, we're at the forefront of a customer experience revolution – blending cutting-edge technology with user-friendly tools to break down barriers, streamline and future-proof telecom operators' businesses..When precision matters our solutions dive deep, revealing detailed service experiences and addressing current needs while preparing for the dynamic telecoms market of tomorrow..Harnessing automation to meet customer expectations via Subtonomy's Self-Service API which helps enhance every digital touchpoint, with effortless but complex troubleshooting thrown in..When shifting from reactivity to proactivity our advanced tech support solutions mean you're not just acting faster, but reaching out proactively to keep customers informed via mobile app, website, or IVR.To find out more about how Subtonomy is reshaping customer support and helping deliver stellar customer experiences today see Subtonomy's website.

Tina Rosén

Subtonomy

