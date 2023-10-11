

EQS-Media / 11.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

HomeToGo Receives Best Customer Service in Vacation Rentals Award from Newsweek and Statista Luxembourg, 11 October 2023 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has been named to the America's Best Customer Service 2024 list by Newsweek and Statista. HomeToGo received the first place award in the vacation rentals category for its excellent guest relations, ahead of other vacation rental providers including Airbnb, Booking, Vacasa and Vrbo. Danielle DeLozier, Director of Guest Relations, HomeToGo: “HomeToGo is so proud to receive this first place recognition America's Best Customer Service 2024. This is a testament and thank you to our diverse, global team that is incredibly passionate about providing an outstanding, high quality service experience to all of HomeToGo's guests. Even during busy, high-demand seasons, we always put our guests first and believe that travel is an individual and emotional experience, and we're there to support you every step of the way. As we look ahead, we're excited to complement our hands-on, personalized service with generative AI technology to further improve our response time and solve customer concerns fast.” The America's Best Customer Service 2024 rankings were identified through an independent survey conducted between June and July 2023, encompassing feedback from 30,000 U.S. customers across 166 categories. The selection of the most relevant brands was based on factors such as reputation, turnover or market share. The final ranking was based on both the likelihood of recommendation as well as evaluation criteria including quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. More details on the award and methodology can be found on . HomeToGo Receives Best Customer Service in Vacation Rentals Award from Newsweek and Statista About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world. HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG”. For more information visit: Media Contact

Caroline Burns

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert

+49 157 501 63731



Issuer: HomeToGo SE

Key word(s): Travel

End of News EQS Media