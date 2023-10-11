Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

11-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET





APPLICANT NAME:

Adsure Services PLC



APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Artillery House,

Fort Fareham Industrial Site,

Newgate Lane

Fareham

Hampshire

PO14 1AH

Telephone Number: 0845 300 3333



DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Jeffrey Zitron (Non-Executive Chairman)

Jeffrey has been chairman and a director of TIAA Limited, a trading subsidiary of Adsure Services PLC, since December 2008. After a 40-year career in housing, including as a housing association chief executive and a consultant, he qualified as a barrister, and subsequently as a solicitor, and now practises in civil litigation. He also holds a Master of Laws degree in International Business Law. Jeffrey has been a director of two companies that successfully listed, HACAS Group PLC (AIM) and Aquila Services Group PLC (Main Market) and was also company secretary of the former and chairman of the latter. Jeffrey has extensive experience as a non-executive director in the commercial, public and voluntary sectors, including as joint chairman of eight NHS Primary Care Trusts.



Kevin Limn (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin is the CEO of Adsure Services PLC with over 17 years' experience in internal audit, risk management and governance in a variety of sectors. He is responsible for the strategic configuration of TIAA Limited's Risk & Assurance and Risk & Advisory services. Kevin is FCCA qualified and has been a member of the ICAEW since 2010.



Victoria Davies (Chief Financial Officer)

Victoria is an FCCA qualified accountant and has worked at TIAA Limited for over 20 years. Victoria is an experienced leader and heads TIAA's Corporate Services Teams, ensuring that TIAA Limited continues to provide innovative and cutting-edge services to its customers.



Peter Hammond (Non-Executive Director)

Peter is an FCCA qualified accountant with over 30 years' experience. Peter has been Director and Company secretary of TIAA Limited for over 20 years and 10 years, respectively. He is also a director of Peter Hammond Consulting Ltd, Housing Securities (40) Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) providing capital funding for registered Housing Associations. Peter's previous experience includes being company secretary of HACAS Group PLC (AIM), and Director of Swaythling Assured Homes Plc and Housing Sec 2 Limited. Peter has worked across a number of key housing service areas including business planning, strategy, governance and structures, business assurance, asset management, treasury and property development.



Harriet Llewelyn-Davies OBE (Non-Executive Director)

Hattie has extensive experience as a chair of NHS Trusts and Housing Associations. She also has Non-Executive Director experience in building societies and the third sector. Her current portfolio includes the Chair of Eastlight Community Homes, Princess Alexandra Hospital and Norwich City Services Ltd.



Her experience spans housing and homelessness, health, compliance, and financial services across the public, private and third sectors. Hattie was awarded an OBE for her services to homeless people. She has a diploma and certificate in company direction and is a qualified executive coach. APPLICANT SECTOR: Financials



DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Adsure Services PLC is the holding company for TIAA Limited, a specialist business assurance provider operating across the Housing, Healthcare, Government, Education, Charities, and other sectors. The Group offers a wide range of services through its two operational divisions, Risk & Assurance and Risk & Advisory. TIAA Limited has been providing business assurance services for over 20 years and its commitment to client services and excellence within the sector was recognised at the 2022 Business Excellence Awards when TIAA was awarded 'Best Business Assurance Services Provider – UK'.



NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: Guild Financial Advisory Limited



NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 10,582,440 Ordinary Shares with a par value of £0.005 per share.



SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 10.13%



SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Shareholder No. of Shares % Pre & Post Admission Andrew Townsend 2,784,100 26.3% Derek Joseph 1,217,040 11.5% Ian Sharp 1,217,040 11.5% Richard Wollenberg 911,570 8.6% Jeffrey Zitron 901,560 8.5% Julian Ashby 901,560 8.5% Peter Hammond 660,220 6.2% Andrew Fife 610,060 5.8%



TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 30 October 2023



WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:



In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:



UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 2 October 2023





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service