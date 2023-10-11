(MENAFN- KNN India) KSUM To Hold IEDC Summit In Thiruvananthapuram On Oct 12

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (KNN) The eighth edition of Asia's largest conclave for aspiring student entrepreneurs, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit is all set to take place on October 12.

The summit is being organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) and this year the theme of the event will be 'Circle of Innovation', an official release said.







Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit at CET's campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per reports, over 10,000 participants are expected to participate in the event. The summit will bring together the most ambitious and innovative student entrepreneurs from across the state to share their ideas, experiences, and knowledge.

KSUM has about 453 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala, thereby providing avenues for students to learn, collaborate, and transform their innovative ideas into prototypes of viable products and services.

By enhancing technical know-how, facilitating skill development, and fostering financial literacy, the summit will help widen the perspective of student innovators, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(KNN Bureau)