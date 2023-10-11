Chinese-Australian journalist returns to home country after detention in China

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Cheng Lei, a Chinese-Australian journalist who had been convicted on obscure espionage charges and detained in China for three years, has finally returned to her home country, as confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. Cheng, aged 48, was employed in the international department of China's state broadcaster, CCTV, and she has joyfully reunited with her two children in Melbourne, according to Albanese's statement.



Cheng's homecoming coincides with Prime Minister Albanese's upcoming planned visit to Beijing, scheduled for later this year, with the exact date yet to be announced. The Australian government, under Albanese's leadership, has been actively engaged in advocating for the release of Cheng Lei, along with another Chinese-Australian national, Yang Hengjun, who has been held in detention in China since 2019.



It's noteworthy that bilateral relations between Australia and China have shown signs of improvement since the center-left Labor Party, led by Albanese, came to power, ending nine years of conservative rule. In response, Beijing has taken significant steps to ease several official and unofficial trade barriers affecting Australian exports.



Prime Minister Albanese indicated that Cheng Lei's return to Australia follows her conviction in a closed-court trial last year on charges related to national security, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her release and homecoming after a lengthy and uncertain period of detention in China.



“Her return brings an end to a very difficult few years for Ms. Cheng and her family. The government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,” he continued.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107223724