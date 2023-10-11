4 Killed, 8 Wounded In Bamyan Collision

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Four people have been killed and eight others wounded as a result of traffic accident in central Bamyan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Saboor Saighani, the governor's spokesman, said the accident happened when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck in Topchi area of Bamyan City, the provincial capital late on Tuesday.

He said four people were killed and eight more wounded and the injured evacuated to the hospital.

Saighani blamed drivers' recklessness behind the accident.

hz/sa

Hits: 30