4 Killed, 8 Wounded In Bamyan Collision

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Four people have been killed and eight others wounded as a result of traffic accident in central Bamyan province, an official said on Wednesday.
Abdul Saboor Saighani, the governor's spokesman, said the accident happened when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck in Topchi area of Bamyan City, the provincial capital late on Tuesday.
He said four people were killed and eight more wounded and the injured evacuated to the hospital.
Saighani blamed drivers' recklessness behind the accident.
hz/sa
Hits: 30
MENAFN11102023000174011037ID1107223720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.