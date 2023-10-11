Nebulizers Market Predicted To Reach USD 1.7 Billion In 2028, Expanding At A 6.6% CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2028 . By the end of 2028, the market is estimated to be worth US$ 1.7 billion.



The nebulizer market, a vital segment in the healthcare industry, is experiencing significant growth globally. Nebulizers are medical devices used for the administration of medication in the form of a mist, making it easy for patients, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to factors like air pollution, smoking, and allergies creates a substantial demand for nebulizers. The aging population, more susceptible to respiratory ailments, contributes significantly to market growth.

Technological advancements play a crucial role. Portable and efficient nebulizers have become available, enhancing patients' convenience and adherence to treatments.

The market is witnessing a surge in research and development efforts focused on creating user-friendly and efficient nebulizer devices. Companies are also investing in smart nebulizers, integrating digital technology for better monitoring.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global market valued at US$ 1 billion in 2020.

In 2020, the pneumatic nebulizer segment held a market share of 45%.

The market in North America is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7% until 2028.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% until 2028. The United States held a market share of 42% of North America in 2022.



Global Nebulizers Market- Key Drivers and Trends



Ongoing innovation in nebulizer technology has led to the development of efficient, quiet, and portable devices.

Advances in electronic components and materials have improved nebulization efficiency and user-friendliness, driving the adoption of newer, more advanced nebulizers.

The trend toward home-based healthcare and self-management of chronic conditions has led to increased demand for portable and easy-to-use nebulizers. There is a growing market for nebulizers designed specifically for children, as pediatric respiratory conditions are on the rise. These nebulizers often feature child-friendly designs and small, comfortable masks to encourage adherence to treatment plans.

The integration of digital technology in nebulizers is a notable trend. Smart nebulizers allow for remote monitoring and data collection. These devices are becoming increasingly popular in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring applications.



Regional Landscape of the Nebulizers Market



North America, led by the United States and Canada, holds a significant market share. Factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of respiratory diseases contribute to the market's growth. The region also sees a high adoption rate of advanced nebulizer technologies.

Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in Europe have a well-established healthcare system, driving the nebulizers market. There's a focus on research and development, ensuring the availability of innovative nebulizer products. Stringent regulations and quality standards further bolster market credibility. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China, India, and Japan, is witnessing rapid market growth. Factors such as a large patient population, and rising awareness about respiratory health contribute to the expansion. The market benefits from a growing emphasis on home healthcare solutions.



Competitive Landscape

The nebulizers market is highly competitive, with key players dominating the global landscape. These companies focus on continuous innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations to maintain their market presence. Regional players in emerging markets contribute to the competition, offering cost-effective solutions. Leading players operating in the global nebulizers business are



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

Covidien plc

GE Healthcare Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. Philips Healthcare, among others



Some key market developments in the market are as follows:



Ziccum struck a business partnership with TEKCELEO, an innovative mechatronic firm with significant expertise in nebulizers, in July 2022. The element is critical to Ziccum's LaminarPace mechanism's improved drying capacities and scaleup. It develops vaccines as thermostable particles that do not require cold chain transfer. PARI Pharma GmbH got clearance for the LAMIRA Nebulizer System to administer Insmed's medication product, ARIKAYCE, in Japan in March 2021.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type



Pneumatic Nebulizer



Vented Pneumatic Nebulizers

Breath-actuated Pneumatic Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers



Stand Alone Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Portable Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers



Static Mesh Nebulizers

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa



