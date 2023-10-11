Realmanage Hires Beth Diekman As EVP, Integration Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Diekman as the new Executive Vice President of Integration Management. Beth brings a wealth of experience in operations and finance, along with a proven track record of successfully managing cross-functional teams.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Beth has become synonymous with excellence in M&A integration and transformation management. Her impressive achievements include leading and delivering successful integrations for over 25 enterprise acquisitions in regulated sectors. These endeavors required a keen understanding of aligning people, processes, and products to meet or exceed business case expectations.

Beth's expertise extends to transformation management, where she has evaluated and executed strategies that resulted in business transformations exceeding both revenue and operational targets. Her ability to navigate complex landscapes and identify opportunities for improvement has consistently delivered tangible and sustainable results.

Notably, Beth has mastered the art of successful people and process alignment, collaborating closely with integration stakeholders to gain business insights for strategic acquisitions. Her impressive background aligns seamlessly with RealManage's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

Connect With Us:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn





Tags RealManage Community Management Condo Management Property Management HOA Management