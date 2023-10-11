Vālenz® Health And Zakipoint Health Join Partnership, Create Innovative Digital Front Door To Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHEONIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vālenz® Health announces a partnership with zakipoint Health as they introduce a fully integrated digital front door to care for self-insured employers and their members. Together, the two companies have created zConnect, a user-friendly mobile app that engages members and enhances access to key healthcare data - including cost and quality ratings, plan benefit details, comprehensive lists of in-network procedures and providers, and more.The zConnect app, piloted among thousands of members, is now available for self-insured employers to integrate into their health plans for improving engagement and connecting members to the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform .“It's increasingly important to give members omnichannel access to the information they need – when and where they need it – to make more informed decisions about their care,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz.“Not only are we delivering a key provider search tool in zConnect, but we are also offering insights at every major touchpoint of the healthcare journey – from provider selection and one-on-one chats with nurse navigators to administrative features such as claims and care history, coverage details, ID cards, and much more. Engaging early and often with members via zConnect is a critical component of the Valenz promise to ensure smarter, better, faster healthcare.”The zConnect app uses a simple, configurable approach to integrate data from the complete range of benefit partners: medical, pharmacy, vision, dental and more.“Members have lacked price transparency, benefits navigation, and a clear understanding of what actions to take – creating massive inefficiencies in the way they consume healthcare,” said Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of zakipoint Health.“By combining our member-facing and employer-facing tools with the unique work Valenz Health does to manage risks and costs, we have an effective offering for self-insured plans.”Already utilized by thousands of members, zConnect aims to seamlessly decrease plan spend for employers while empowering members to take charge of their care for improved health outcomes.“Expect Valenz and zakipoint Health to accelerate innovation and uncover new ways to expand the support from this solution, as together we facilitate the potential for greater consumerism in healthcare,” Kumar said.More information can be found at valenzhealth/members/digital-solutions .About Vālenz® HealthVālenz® Health simplifies the complexity of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement powered by its Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. Offering a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades of expertise in the validation, integrity and accuracy of claims, and a suite of risk affinity solutions, Valenz optimizes healthcare for the provider, payer, plan and member. By leveraging data transparency and delivering an omnichannel approach across the healthcare journey, Valenz improves cost, quality and outcomes for employers and their members – engaging early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at valenzhealth .About zakipoint Health, Inc.zakipoint Health is a company on a mission to bring transparency, direction and personalization to healthcare consumers, bringing all benefit services, data, insights and tools into one place for members on a self-insured plan. With a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools, we identify risks, drive action, connect with members and track success, empowering companies to reduce risk and costs while creating healthier, more engaged members.

