Panthera Senior Living Acquires Assisted Living Portfolio In Southern Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Panthera Senior Living Acquires 5 Assisted Living Facilities in Southern Georgia and Announces Plans to Expand Further Through New Acquisitions.

TIFTON, GA, US, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Panthera Senior Living , led by their CEO Snorre Eliassen today announced the acquisition of a five-building portfolio of assisted living facilities in southern Georgia from a local seller. The portfolio comprises Golden South I & II (Sycamore), Bradley Place (Tifton), Grace Manor (Tifton), and Colquitt Gardens (Moultrie).“The acquisition provides us with a foothold in the Georgia market, a region in which we are looking to further expand through new acquisitions. We are excited about the assets and look forward to adding our resident-centered approach to the operation of the facilities”, said Eliassen.Panthera Senior Living is a US-based investment consortium with deep ties to M&A and the senior living industry through its experienced governance team and partnership with top-tier industry management firms. The acquisition of the facilities in Georgia completes their first transaction in the state.

Snorre Eliassen

Panthera Senior Living

+1 786-540-0040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn