Boxlunch To Celebrate The Art Of Giving This Holiday Season With New Giving Ambassador David Harbour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is thrilled to announce acclaimed actor David Harbour (Gran Turismo, Stranger Things) as the new BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. Together, the retailer and Harbour will raise awareness for hunger in America while sharing tips and resources so people across the country can help end food insecurity in our communities. United by the belief that everyone should have access to the food they need to thrive in America, the two parties will launch a comprehensive marketing campaign-The Art of Giving, starring Harbour-that will appear in all 260+ BoxLunch locations across the nation. The campaign will include video pieces, interviews, and web content, with the actor sharing his passion for food accessibility and personal connection to BoxLunch's mission to help end hunger with Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger relief organization. To further solidify his legacy as Giving Ambassador, Harbour will join BoxLunch in an upcoming volunteer day and celebrate 175 million meals* donated to Feeding America by BoxLunch by appearing as the guest of honor at the second annual BoxLunch Holiday Gala in Los Angeles.“BoxLunch captured the deep generosity of spirit that beats in the heart of the holiday season with their 'art of giving' campaign. I'm proud to be a part of it and support the amazing work done by both BoxLunch and Feeding America.” said David Harbour."We are so thrilled to have David Harbour join us as this year's BoxLunch Giving Ambassador to help us honor our philanthropic partner, Feeding America." Said Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc., BoxLunch's parent company. "By coming together and highlighting BoxLunch's ongoing support for the vital work done by Feeding America to make a meaningful impact in the movement to end hunger, we can help ensure that individuals and families in communities across the country have access to the food they need to thrive."Harbour embodies the spirit and warmth of the Holiday season in BoxLunch retail windows across the U.S. starting November 6. Visit BoxLunch/BoxLunch-Gives to learn how you can help end hunger in your community and to see David Harbour in the Art of Giving.DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS:BOXLUNCH X DAVID HARBOUR The Art of Giving###For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:Paul Christensen ()About BoxLunchBoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers' themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 245 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.

paul christensen

PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 949-379-0844

email us here