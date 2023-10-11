China Synthetic Fiber Market Latest Innovative Growing Trends And Forecasts From 2020-2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

China Synthetic Fiber Market Report

Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive key players fuel the growth.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The China synthetic fiber market was pegged at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $26.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The synthetic fiber industry in China was one of the largest and most prominent in the world. China has been a major player in the global textile and apparel industry for several years, and the production of synthetic fibers is a significant component of this sector. Please note that the information may have evolved since then, and you should consider checking the most recent data for up-to-date insights.

Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive key players fuel the growth of the China synthetic fiber market. On the other hand, environmental pollution associated with synthetic fibers restrains the growth to some extent. However, the growing apparel sector is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.

Here's an overview of the synthetic fiber industry in China:

Market Dominance: China has been a dominant force in the global synthetic fiber industry, producing a wide range of synthetic fibers, including polyester, nylon, acrylic, and polypropylene. Chinese companies have been among the largest producers of synthetic fibers globally.

Key Players: Large Chinese companies, such as Sinopec and PetroChina, have a significant presence in the synthetic fiber industry. They are involved in the production of raw materials, like petrochemicals, as well as the manufacturing of synthetic fibers.

Production Capacity: China's synthetic fiber production capacity has grown significantly over the years, thanks to investments in technology and infrastructure. This has allowed the country to meet both domestic and international demand.

The China synthetic fiber market is analyzed across fiber type and application. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The mineral wool segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Export and Global Trade: China is a major exporter of synthetic fibers and textile products. Many countries source synthetic fibers from China due to its cost competitiveness. The global textile and apparel industry relies heavily on China for synthetic fiber inputs.

Environmental Concerns: The Chinese synthetic fiber industry has faced scrutiny for its environmental impact. The production of synthetic fibers can involve the release of pollutants, and efforts to address environmental concerns, such as pollution control and sustainable production practices, have been growing.

Shift Towards Sustainability: There has been a global trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly textiles. Some Chinese companies have started to invest in research and development of sustainable synthetic fibers made from recycled materials or with lower environmental footprints.

The building & construction segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Government Policies: The Chinese government has implemented policies to promote the textile and apparel industry's sustainability and innovation. These policies can impact the synthetic fiber industry as well.

Technology and Innovation: China has invested in research and development to improve the quality and properties of synthetic fibers. Innovations in areas like moisture-wicking, stain resistance, and durability have been ongoing.

Challenges: Competition from other countries, fluctuations in raw material prices, and evolving global consumer preferences are among the challenges faced by the Chinese synthetic fiber industry.

The leading market players analyzed in the China synthetic fiber market report include China Jushi Co. Ltd., Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd., Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Rockwool China, Shuhai Huali Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Jia He Taizhou Glass Fiber Co. Ltd., Changzhou Tianma Group Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co, Ltd., and Toray Fibers (Nantong) Co. Ltd.

