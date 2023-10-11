Facia Returns To Gitex As The World's Fastest Liveness Detection Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Facia will be present at North Star (Gitex Dubai) from 15-18 Oct

- Mujadad Naeem, CEO FaciaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World's leading face recognition vendor, Facia , is returning to Gitex Global's event North Star which will be held at Dubai Harbour. The event will take place from Oct 15th - Oct 18t, featuring emerging tech startups from around the globe, showcasing their innovative solutions. It promises to be an incredible networking opportunity for emerging leaders.Since Facia's last appearance at Gitex Morocco, the company has achieved significant milestones, with the most notable being the $1 funding. The journey was not easy, but the UK based startup showed resilience, with their leadership having complete faith in their team and product. Eventually, Facia earned the reputation of being one of the most trusted providers of face recognition technology.The company has looked to expand its range of products, with the most recent additions being age verifications systems and iris recognition. Facia will also provide organisations with in house iris devices, that would allow them to install complete hardware and software solutions in locations such as airports, hotels and other controlled entry environments.Facia has propelled itself as a pioneer in liveness detection technology , while taking strides towards more robust solutions such as iris recognition. The emergence of technological innovation among fraudsters and sophisticated hackers is causing significant cases of identity theft throughout the world. Facia, along with other biometric authenticators are stepping up their efforts in order to prevent similar cases in the future.Facia looks forward to participating in one of the world's biggest startup event, after a fulfilling experience in the previous Morocco edition. The U.K based startup connected with several industry leaders and discussed the future of digital security and biometric authentication. Since Gitex Morocco in June, there have been significant developments in the world of biometrics. There has been great focus on age verification systems, with several U.S states enforcing the use of age verification to protect minors. Facia has also developed a state-of-the-art age verification solution that aims to increase cybersecurity and protect minors from accessing inappropriate content.Facia also took part in Gitex Morocco's supernova challenge and finished as the semi-finalists. While some brilliant ideas surfaced in the last edition, there is only room for greater ideas to emerge this time around. Facia aims to have another fulfilling experience at Gitex Global's North Star, with the bigger aim of raising awareness around liveness detection technology and the importance of face recognition solutions for businesses.The future is clear for Facia, as the company is striving to become a leading provider of face recognition services. The emerging world of innovation and technology will leave no margin for organisations still practicing complacency. Every organisation in the world has to think about their digital frameworks, and protect their customers from being susceptible to identity theft. Facia's vision of verifying 8 million faces globally perfectly aligns with their offerings, and the company aims to bring a revolution in the identity management industry.

