Asia-Pacific Oleochemicals Market 2021-2028 Market Outlook: By Industry Trends And Market Drivers

The Asia-Pacific oleochemicals industry is a significant and rapidly growing sector within the chemical and manufacturing industries.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific oleochemicals industry is a significant and rapidly growing sector within the chemical and manufacturing industries. Oleochemicals are chemicals derived from natural fats and oils, typically from plant and animal sources. They find a wide range of applications in various industries, including personal care and cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market was pegged at $14.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Here are some key aspects of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals industry:

Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, is a major hub for oleochemical production and consumption. The industry has been experiencing substantial growth due to increased demand for sustainable and bio-based products.

Raw Materials: The primary raw materials for oleochemical production in the Asia-Pacific region are palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and animal fats. These materials are readily available in the region, making it a cost-effective source for oleochemical production.

Rise in demand from the end-user industries and surge in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials hinders market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness regarding harmful chemicals in personal care products is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

End-Use Applications:

- Personal Care and Cosmetics: Oleochemicals are widely used in the personal care and cosmetics industry, particularly in the production of soaps, shampoos, skincare products, and more. They are valued for their natural and skin-friendly properties.

- Food Industry: Oleochemicals are used in food processing for functions such as emulsification, anti-foaming, and as food additives. They also find applications in the production of food packaging materials.

- Pharmaceuticals: Some oleochemicals are used in the pharmaceutical industry to formulate medicinal products and drugs.

- Industrial Manufacturing: Oleochemicals are used in the production of various industrial products, including lubricants, biofuels, and biodegradable plastics.

The fatty acids segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the fatty alcohol segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Sustainability: The oleochemical industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and environmental responsibility. This is due to concerns about deforestation, as palm oil is a major raw material. Sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly production practices are gaining importance.

Government Regulations: Governments in the region have implemented regulations and standards to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible practices in the oleochemical industry. This includes certification programs like RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) for palm oil.

The personal care and cosmetics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the soap and detergents segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

Market Players: The Asia-Pacific oleochemicals industry is characterized by both multinational corporations and local manufacturers. Major players include companies like Wilmar International, KLK OLEO, IOI Group, and Musim Mas.

Challenges: Challenges for the industry include concerns about deforestation, land-use practices, and the need for more transparent and sustainable supply chains. Additionally, volatile raw material prices and competition from other sources of bio-based chemicals can impact the industry.

The market across China held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Vietnam is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

