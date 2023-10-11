Sofema Online Announces: Up To -50% On Aviation Training For Their Online Diplomas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOFIA, BULGARIA , October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Sofema Online Learning Diploma gives a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics. This October the programs are available for -50% of the full training cost.Benefits :>> Comprehensive and in-depth training in the chosen area>> Ideal preparation for career advancement>> Certification for every single course and for the full Diploma program upon successful completionThe programs to choose from:1. Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organization (CAMO) DiplomaConsists of 12 carefully selected courses such as Aircraft Maintenance Planning Package, Aircraft Technical Records, EASA Part CAMO – SMS – Regulatory Obligations with VO, and more.Price = 740 EUR2. Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) DiplomaConsists of 10 carefully selected courses including Production Planning Package, Aircraft Fuel Tank Entry Safety Procedures, Aircraft Technical Records, Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection and more.Price = 590 EUR3. EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection DiplomaThe Diploma includes 14 different courses which together provide the Logistics Professional with excellent exposure to all relevant and associated subject matter.Price = 515 EUR4. Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development DiplomaLeadership is a set of skills that can be learned by training, perception, practice, and experience over time which is why SOL has developed the Leadership Diploma which consists of 16 vocational courses.Price = 490 EUR5. EASA Part 145 Safety Management System DiplomaThe Diploma consists of 8 Different courses which are suitable for all key members of a Safety team.Price = 540 EUR6. Quality & Safety Competence in an EASA – CAMO & AMO Environment DiplomaLearn about Aviation Safety Management Systems Implementation; Safety Management Systems Risk Monitoring and Safety Performance; Aviation Quality and Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment and much more by starting the diploma program.Price = 410 EUR7. Quality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations Staff Learning Path DiplomaThe Diploma courses include Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials, (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO, Aviation Safety Management Systems Implementation and 7 more relevant online courses.Price = 520 EUR8. Flight & Ground Operations Learning Path Diploma(EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO, EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training, and Aviation FOD Awareness Training are 3 of the 10 courses in the Diploma which aim to enhance the Flight and Ground OPS professionals' skills.Price = 400 EUR9. EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor Learning DiplomaThere has never been a better time to“Kick Start” a preparation for a move into a Training Environment. The Diploma recognizes the completion of 10 separate courses and demonstrates a basic level of knowledge and enhanced competence across several related areas.Price = 525 EUR10. General Aviation CAMO Learning Path DiplomaWith the Introduction of New EASA Regulations effective Mar 24th, 2020 related to“GA” in particular introducing the new regulation for Part M Light (Part ML) as well as Part CAO SOL has packaged together 9 specific and relevant training courses for the General Aviation CAMO Community.Price = 520 EUR11. Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path DiplomaMeeting the challenge of introducing a new aircraft into the company fleet or preparing for an end-of-lease transition. 11 relevant courses.Price = 600 EUR12. Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path DiplomaDemonstrate Safety Management System Competence by completing this 9-course program and qualify within an organization for a Safety Management System Role.Price = 445 EUR13. EASA Initial Airworthiness Learning Path DiplomaConsider The roles and responsibilities of an EASA Part 21 J & G organization. Enroll in 11 courses to support an in-depth understanding of regulation 748/2012. Understand the roles and responsibilities of persons engaged in the Initial Airworthiness Environment.Price = 764 EURCurious to know how the SOL Diplomas have impacted our students' knowledge?Check out the Success Stories of some Diploma holders:Read the Success Story of Juma KennethRead the Success Story of Nirupam SarkarWant to sign up for a Diploma?Enroll directly at or email for assistance and group enrollment

