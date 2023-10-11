Sofema Online Announces: Up To -50% On Aviation Training For Their Online Diplomas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
October Special
Sofema Online supports the aviation community in various educational ways, including via the most wanted EASA-compliant Online Diplomas.
SOFIA, BULGARIA , October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Sofema Online Learning Diploma gives a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics. This October the programs are available for -50% of the full training cost.
Benefits :
>> Comprehensive and in-depth training in the chosen area
>> Ideal preparation for career advancement
>> Certification for every single course and for the full Diploma program upon successful completion
The programs to choose from:
1. Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organization (CAMO) Diploma
Consists of 12 carefully selected courses such as Aircraft Maintenance Planning Package, Aircraft Technical Records, EASA Part CAMO – SMS – Regulatory Obligations with VO, and more.
Price = 740 EUR
2. Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) Diploma
Consists of 10 carefully selected courses including Production Planning Package, Aircraft Fuel Tank Entry Safety Procedures, Aircraft Technical Records, Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection and more.
Price = 590 EUR
3. EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Diploma
The Diploma includes 14 different courses which together provide the Logistics Professional with excellent exposure to all relevant and associated subject matter.
Price = 515 EUR
4. Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development Diploma
Leadership is a set of skills that can be learned by training, perception, practice, and experience over time which is why SOL has developed the Leadership Diploma which consists of 16 vocational courses.
Price = 490 EUR
5. EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Diploma
The Diploma consists of 8 Different courses which are suitable for all key members of a Safety team.
Price = 540 EUR
6. Quality & Safety Competence in an EASA – CAMO & AMO Environment Diploma
Learn about Aviation Safety Management Systems Implementation; Safety Management Systems Risk Monitoring and Safety Performance; Aviation Quality and Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment and much more by starting the diploma program.
Price = 410 EUR
7. Quality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations Staff Learning Path Diploma
The Diploma courses include Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials, (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO, Aviation Safety Management Systems Implementation and 7 more relevant online courses.
Price = 520 EUR
8. Flight & Ground Operations Learning Path Diploma
(EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO, EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training, and Aviation FOD Awareness Training are 3 of the 10 courses in the Diploma which aim to enhance the Flight and Ground OPS professionals' skills.
Price = 400 EUR
9. EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor Learning Diploma
There has never been a better time to“Kick Start” a preparation for a move into a Training Environment. The Diploma recognizes the completion of 10 separate courses and demonstrates a basic level of knowledge and enhanced competence across several related areas.
Price = 525 EUR
10. General Aviation CAMO Learning Path Diploma
With the Introduction of New EASA Regulations effective Mar 24th, 2020 related to“GA” in particular introducing the new regulation for Part M Light (Part ML) as well as Part CAO SOL has packaged together 9 specific and relevant training courses for the General Aviation CAMO Community.
Price = 520 EUR
11. Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma
Meeting the challenge of introducing a new aircraft into the company fleet or preparing for an end-of-lease transition. 11 relevant courses.
Price = 600 EUR
12. Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma
Demonstrate Safety Management System Competence by completing this 9-course program and qualify within an organization for a Safety Management System Role.
Price = 445 EUR
13. EASA Initial Airworthiness Learning Path Diploma
Consider The roles and responsibilities of an EASA Part 21 J & G organization. Enroll in 11 courses to support an in-depth understanding of regulation 748/2012. Understand the roles and responsibilities of persons engaged in the Initial Airworthiness Environment.
Price = 764 EUR
Curious to know how the SOL Diplomas have impacted our students' knowledge?
Check out the Success Stories of some Diploma holders:
Read the Success Story of Juma Kenneth
Read the Success Story of Nirupam Sarkar
Want to sign up for a Diploma?
Enroll directly at or email for assistance and group enrollment
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN11102023003118003196ID1107223677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.