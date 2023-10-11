'Room For Ants' Internet Abuzz Over ₹12,000 Bengaluru House Listing Offering Space For Just A Bed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The most recent incident involved a No Broker listing that left the internet in astonishment, as the owner was asking for ₹ 12,000 for an incredibly tiny space only suitable for a single bed.A username @Saiyaa, who shared the post on Reddit, conveyed their discontent. The image displayed a room with barely enough space for a single bed, and the caption succinctly captured the prevailing sentiment.A username, dants3s wrote,“Is this a bedroom for ants?”

“A room for bed is a bedroom. WTF Bangalore. What the hell? Why? 12k for this shit, and there'll be some dumbfuck who'd actually pay,” the post added, the listing on the No Broker app indicates that the apartment includes a cooking area equipped with a gas stove, along with compact cupboards and a bathroom Read: 'Renting my 2 BHK in Indiranagar,' viral Bengaluru man's rent hike sparks meme trendA username CanadaClownNation wrote,“They even gave you the air vent so Freddy fazbear can jumpscare you at night.”Another username CanVan88, said, \"This is a toilet converted into a bedroom.\"AstronomerDry1103 said, \"I wonder why there are so many switches. Two rooms combined in my home don't have that many switches.\"\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!\"Bangalore is a scam city. I'm never going back there,\" Calm_Ice_83 added.

neighbour_guy3k said, \"Even a prison cell is bigger than that.\"'Like that in Canada for new Indian immigrants,' wrote a username Joey-tv-show-season2.A user Black1451 wrote that it is a reminder to self. \"Never apply for jobs in Bangalore.\"\"Report to local council. They are voilating all building laws here,\" advised a user Benevolent00198 wrote, \"Are you playing Minecraft?\"



