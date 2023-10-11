Earthquake Today: After Afghanistan, Quake Of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Tajikistan

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Tajikistan on 11 October, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:53 am (IST) on Wednesday at a depth of 120 kms a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said,“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 09:53:12 IST, Lat: 37.66 & Long: 74.14, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”This came hours after an 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's western province of Herat today where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people which also forced authorities to redeploy relief and rescue teams already in the field following a series of deadly quakes. According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km. The epicenter of Saturday's deadly quake was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Speaking of the damages and injurious caused by the quake, Information Ministry spokesman Abdul Wahid Rayan said that Wednesday's quake has injured at least 80 people and a landslide has blocked the main Herat-Torghondi highway, as reported by Associated Press, the report added that the landslide also flattened all 700 homes in Chahak village, which was untouched by the tremors of previous days. There are mounds of soil where dwellings used to be. But there were no deaths initially reported in Chahak because people have taken shelter in tents this week, fearing for their lives as tremors continue to rock Herat per WHO report, an estimated 12,110 people (1,730 families) in five districts Zindajan, Injil, Gulran, Injil and Khosan in Herat Province have been impacted by the earthquake. The hardest hit villages are Naieb Rafi, Mahal Wardakah, Kushk, Sia Aab, Kajkal and Nawabad in Zindajan district, where 100 percent houses have been completely destroyed.(With inputs from Associated Press, Reuters)
